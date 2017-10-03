Renovation/Restoration Award of Merit: St. Regis Monarch Beach Resort Renovation

St. Regis Monarch Beach Resort Renovation

Dana Point, Calif.

Award of Merit

Owner: KSL Capital Partners

Lead Design Firm: TFO Architecture

Contractor: Layton Construction Co. LLC

Civil Engineer: Fuscoe Engineering Inc.

Structural Engineer: B W Smith Structural Engineers

MEP Engineer: L&K Engineering

One of the main goals of this beachfront renovation was to protect the hotel’s Mediterranean-style architecture and ocean views. “You’re polishing the crown jewel of the city,” said one Best Projects judge. “You should take it to heart.” Contractors revamped the main lobby and bar and upgraded the existing restaurant, spa and pool areas. The contractor was not awarded the job until 48 hours prior to the expected groundbreaking, which immediately put construction on a fast track. To overcome this hurdle, all members of the team worked closely together and coordinated a strategic game plan for the project.



