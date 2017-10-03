California2017California Construction ProjectsCalifornia FeaturesBest Projects
ENR California's 2017 Best Projects

Renovation/Restoration Award of Merit: UC Berkeley Bowles Hall

UC Berkeley Bowles Hall

PHOTO BY DAVID WAKELY

October 3, 2017
UC Berkeley Bowles Hall
Berkeley, Calif. 
Award of Merit

Owner Bowles Hall Foundation
Lead Design Firm: PYATOK Architecture + Urban Design
General Contractor: Clark Construction Group
Civil Engineer: BKF Engineers
Structural Engineer: Maffei Structural Engineering
MEP Engineer: ACCO Engineered Systems
Developer: EdR

Make the old new and the new old. Restoring an 86-year-old eight-story dormitory to its original Gothic beauty required a balance of preservation and upgrades. The renovation of the 57,000-sq-ft building—originally built on a hilly site above the Hayward fault—took place amid an active campus and within an accelerated schedule. The culmination of an 11-year alumni effort, the $27-million project included demolition and abatement of residential units as well as restoration of historic features. Crews manually removed and cleaned 20,000 historic clay roof tiles and reinstalled them on a new roof system. The project team also built a two-story, 4,200-sq-ft connected addition.


