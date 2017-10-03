California2017California Construction ProjectsCalifornia FeaturesBest Projects
ENR California's 2017 Best Projects

Office/Retail/Mixed Use Award of Merit: DPR Pasadena Office

DPR Pasadena Office

Built in busy, historic Old Town Pasadena with no laydown space, DPR’s new $2.5-million office was squeezed into the site of a former steakhouse.

PHOTO COURTESY OF DPR CONSTRUCTION

October 3, 2017
KEYWORDS ENR California Best Projects
Reprints
No Comments

DPR Pasadena Office
Pasadena, Calif.               
Award of Merit

Owner/Contractor: DPR Construction
Lead Design Firm/Structural Engineer: LPA Inc.
MEP Engineer: Control Air Conditioning

Built in busy, historic Old Town Pasadena with no laydown space, DPR’s new $2.5-million office was squeezed into the site of a former steakhouse. All materials had to be stored in the building or on the balcony. To make it work, the team planned every delivery so that products arrived as needed. For waste, the team only had a small dumpster in the back alley.

Designed as a workspace for the future, the 7,300-sq-ft office is targeting LEED Gold certification, with an expansive, open plan. This is showcased by a massive, 3,300-sq-ft exterior deck that wraps around the building, allowing for sustainable daylighting options as well as city views. The project team also installed a living wall in the reception area and walls clad with reclaimed elm wood.


Related Article: Communities Are the Real Winners

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article