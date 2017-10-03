Office/Retail/Mixed Use Award of Merit: DPR Pasadena Office

DPR Pasadena Office

Pasadena, Calif.

Award of Merit

Owner/Contractor: DPR Construction

Lead Design Firm/Structural Engineer: LPA Inc.

MEP Engineer: Control Air Conditioning

Built in busy, historic Old Town Pasadena with no laydown space, DPR’s new $2.5-million office was squeezed into the site of a former steakhouse. All materials had to be stored in the building or on the balcony. To make it work, the team planned every delivery so that products arrived as needed. For waste, the team only had a small dumpster in the back alley.

Designed as a workspace for the future, the 7,300-sq-ft office is targeting LEED Gold certification, with an expansive, open plan. This is showcased by a massive, 3,300-sq-ft exterior deck that wraps around the building, allowing for sustainable daylighting options as well as city views. The project team also installed a living wall in the reception area and walls clad with reclaimed elm wood.



