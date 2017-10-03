California2017California Construction ProjectsCalifornia FeaturesBest Projects
Specialty Construction Award of Merit: Alameda Square Parking Structure

Alameda Square Parking Structure

The 10-story garage was built to provide parking for a group of 100-year-old buildings in Los Angeles’ historic Fashion District.
Photo by Garrett Hoffman

October 3, 2017
Alameda Square Parking Structure
Los Angeles
Award of Merit

Owner: Atlas Capital Group LLC
Lead Design Firm: Choate Parking Consultants
General Contractor: Bomel Construction Co.
Civil Engineer: Psomas
Structural Engineer: Ficcadenti Waggoner & Castle Structural Engineers
MEP Engineer: tk1sc
Landscape Designer: RCH Studios

Located in Los Angeles’ historic Fashion District, the Alameda Square Parking Structure was built to provide parking for a group of 100-year-old buildings. The 10-story garage was erected with 60,000 yd of concrete. The judges especially appreciated the use of greenery in the $67-million parking structure, including an eight-story “living wall” with hanging planters and a landscaped ramp for picnics and events on the roof.

To achieve an accelerated completion date, the project was constructed as essentially two separate structures with a seismic joint in the center. This allowed crews to use six sets of formwork, with three sets on the east side and three on the west. The 1.4-million-sq-ft parking structure was then built in two separate halves concurrently. 


