Office/Retail/Mixed Use Award of Merit: Bay Meadows Station 4

Bay Meadows Station 4

San Mateo, Calif.

Award of Merit

Owner: Wilson Meany

Lead Design Firm: HOK

General Contractor: Webcor Builders

Civil Engineer: Arup

Structural Engineer: Nishkian Menninger

A former racetrack along the Caltrain line was adaptively reused for one of the state’s largest transit-oriented developments—a mixed-use campus divided into distinct yet interwoven neighborhoods with pedestrian streets. The concrete-and-steel office midrise totals 473,000 sq ft and combines residential, office, retail and commercial spaces. The judges appreciated the project’s employee-friendly features such as a fire ring, beer station and bocce ball court. A 19-ft glass curtain wall welcomes natural lighting. Station 4 was the first of the five planned Bay Meadows to be completed; the LEED Gold-targeted project creatively repeats structural and glazing components and elements used on the other buildings, adding continuity to variety. The team was challenged to complete tenant-driven changes without impacting the schedule or the budget.



