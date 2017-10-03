California2017California Construction ProjectsCalifornia FeaturesBest Projects
ENR California's 2017 Best Projects

Office/Retail/Mixed Use Award of Merit: Bay Meadows Station 4

Bay Meadows Station 4

A former racetrack along the Caltrain line was adaptively reused for one of the state’s largest transitoriented developments—a mixed-use campus divided into distinct yet interwoven neighborhoods with pedestrian streets.

October 3, 2017
Bay Meadows Station 4
San Mateo, Calif.             
Award of Merit

Owner: Wilson Meany
Lead Design Firm: HOK
General Contractor: Webcor Builders
Civil Engineer: Arup
Structural Engineer: Nishkian Menninger

A former racetrack along the Caltrain line was adaptively reused for one of the state’s largest transit-oriented developments—a mixed-use campus divided into distinct yet interwoven neighborhoods with pedestrian streets. The concrete-and-steel office midrise totals 473,000 sq ft and combines residential, office, retail and commercial spaces. The judges appreciated the project’s employee-friendly features such as a fire ring, beer station and bocce ball court. A 19-ft glass curtain wall welcomes natural lighting. Station 4 was the first of the five planned Bay Meadows to be completed; the LEED Gold-targeted project creatively repeats structural and glazing components and elements used on the other buildings, adding continuity to variety. The team was challenged to complete tenant-driven changes without impacting the schedule or the budget.


