California2017California Construction ProjectsCalifornia FeaturesBest Projects
ENR California's 2017 Best Projects

Landscape/Urban Development Award of Merit: Central Marin Ferry Connection Path

Central Marin Ferry Connection Path

When it comes to engineering, it’s hard to beat nature—but The Barn comes close.

PHOTO COURTESY OF GHILOTTI BROS. INC.

October 3, 2017
KEYWORDS ENR California Best Projects
Reprints
No Comments

Central Marin Ferry Connection Path
Larkspur, Calif.
Award of Merit

Owner: County of Marin, Dept. of Public Works
Lead Design Firm: Biggs Cardosa Associates
General Contractor: Ghilotti Bros. Inc.
Civil Engineer: BKF Engineers
Architect: Donald MacDonald Architects

A multispan steel Warren truss bridge across East Sir Francis Drake Boulevard provides a safe pedestrian and bike connection for the Cal Park Hill Multi-Use Pathway.

The project provides convenient access to the Larkspur Ferry Terminal, a future SMART station, schools, recreational opportunities, business and retail centers and residential communities. The project had zero lost-time accidents and was completed on time and under budget. It included ramps, sidewalk improvements, 13,400 sq ft of retaining walls and the reconstruction of a pathway and wooden bridge. All elements were designed to match the surrounding environment, including the landmark space-frame waterfront terminal and an old wooden railroad trestle that starred in the final scenes of the movie “Dirty Harry.”


Related Article: Communities Are the Real Winners

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article