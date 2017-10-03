Landscape/Urban Development Award of Merit: Central Marin Ferry Connection Path

Central Marin Ferry Connection Path

Larkspur, Calif.

Award of Merit

Owner: County of Marin, Dept. of Public Works

Lead Design Firm: Biggs Cardosa Associates

General Contractor: Ghilotti Bros. Inc.

Civil Engineer: BKF Engineers

Architect: Donald MacDonald Architects

A multispan steel Warren truss bridge across East Sir Francis Drake Boulevard provides a safe pedestrian and bike connection for the Cal Park Hill Multi-Use Pathway.

The project provides convenient access to the Larkspur Ferry Terminal, a future SMART station, schools, recreational opportunities, business and retail centers and residential communities. The project had zero lost-time accidents and was completed on time and under budget. It included ramps, sidewalk improvements, 13,400 sq ft of retaining walls and the reconstruction of a pathway and wooden bridge. All elements were designed to match the surrounding environment, including the landmark space-frame waterfront terminal and an old wooden railroad trestle that starred in the final scenes of the movie “Dirty Harry.”



Related Article: Communities Are the Real Winners