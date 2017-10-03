Specialty Construction Award of Merit: Wilshire Grand Center

Wilshire Grand Center

Los Angeles

Award of Merit

Owner: Hanjin International Corp./Korean Air

Lead Design Firm: AC Martin

General Contractor: Turner Construction Co.

Structural Engineer: Brandow & Johnston Inc./Thornton Tomasetti (Consultant)

Subcontractors: The Conco Cos. and The Raymond Group

From top to bottom, the 73-story Wilshire Grand is breaking records. The 1,100-ft-tall tower is the tallest building west of the Mississippi River, and its concrete mat foundation was installed in a single pour that lasted 18 hours. Wilshire Grand consists of a cast-in-place concrete core with walls up to 4 ft in width, built on a four-day cycle. The tower was topped off in February 2016 with a concrete pour exceeding 150,000 cu yd. Wilshire Grand is part of a $1-billion-plus mixed-use complex expected to help revitalize downtown Los Angeles. The tower’s spire and exterior skin are filled with programmable LED lighting, which illuminates the entire building. The building is also structurally advanced, built with bucking restrained braces and designed to withstand a magnitude 8 earthquake.



Related Article: Communities Are the Real Winners