Highway Bridge Award of Merit: Nogales Street Grade Separation

Nogales Street Grade Separation Project

City of Industry, Calif.

Award of Merit

Owner: Alameda Corridor-East Construction Authority

Lead Design Firm/Structural/Civil/MEP Engineer: AECOM

General Contractor: Griffith Co.

The Nogales Street project team was tasked with fixing the third-most-dangerous highway-rail crossing in the nation and the most dangerous crossing in California. The project crews constructed a two-track railroad bridge over a depressed roadway, built a new six-lane roadway under existing tracks and realigned nearly a mile of roadway. They also relocated major utilities such as electrical, telecommunication, gas, sewer and storm drains, which required close coordination between contractor and utility agencies.

The utilities affected by the $51.3-million project were vital, serving several neighboring cities and as many as 350,000 households. To get the work done without interrupting service, the contractor worked at night and constantly modified the construction schedule to keep the project on track.



