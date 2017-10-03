Higher Education/Research Award of Merit: San Jose State University Campus Village

San Jose State University Campus Village, Phase 2

San Jose, Calif.

Award of Merit

Owner: San Jose State University

Lead Design Firm: Solomon Cordwell Buenz San Francisco

General Contractor: Sundt Construction

Civil Engineer: BKF Engineers

Structural Engineer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

MEP Engineer: Fard Engineers Inc.

Contractors completed San Jose State University’s 10-story dormitory and public spaces under budget and in time for the university’s fall 2016 semester. The $100-million campus village is the first collaborative design-build project for the California State University system and is targeting LEED Silver certification. When work began, the construction wall was 10 ft from the university’s pool, which remained open. The project team mandated a maximum 180-degree tower crane swing, avoiding the pool and main walkways. The judges also noted how the team had to increase the seismic importance factor from 1 to 1.25. This required changes to the floor plan and piles, a revised concrete mix design and additional size and reinforcement of shear walls and columns. “They had already done the drawings,” a judge said. “That is a challenge in terms of the timeliness.”



