Higher Education/Research Award of Merit: UC Irvine Mesa Court Expansion

UC Irvine Mesa Court Expansion

The Mesa Court project is not only sustainable, but also durable.

PHOTO BY BRUCE DAMONTE

October 3, 2017
University of California, Irvine, Mesa Court Student Housing Expansion
Irvine, Calif.       
Award of Merit

Owner: University of California, Irvine
Lead Design Firm: Mithun Inc.
General Contractor: Hensel Phelps Construction Co.
Civil Engineer: KHR Associates
Structural Engineer: DCI Engineers
MEP Engineer: Hartford Engineering - Mechanical Plumbing Engineer

The Mesa Court project is not only sustainable, but also durable. Reported to be one of the country’s greenest student living environments, more than 75% of its program area is naturally ventilated. On track to achieve LEED Platinum, the $96.7-million project’s integrated design reduces energy demand and incorporates natural systems, such as daylighting, along with active renewable energy systems into the 250,000-sq-ft development.

The residential towers utilize a Type 1A concrete frame structural design that provides durability, thermal and acoustic mass as well as flexibility for program uses. This functional frame is expressed as a part of the building aesthetic, reducing the need for additional finish layers and mirroring the refined concrete look that is prevalent on the campus.


