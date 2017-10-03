Higher Education/Research Award of Merit: UC Irvine Mesa Court Expansion

University of California, Irvine, Mesa Court Student Housing Expansion

Irvine, Calif.

Award of Merit

Owner: University of California, Irvine

Lead Design Firm: Mithun Inc.

General Contractor: Hensel Phelps Construction Co.

Civil Engineer: KHR Associates

Structural Engineer: DCI Engineers

MEP Engineer: Hartford Engineering - Mechanical Plumbing Engineer

The Mesa Court project is not only sustainable, but also durable. Reported to be one of the country’s greenest student living environments, more than 75% of its program area is naturally ventilated. On track to achieve LEED Platinum, the $96.7-million project’s integrated design reduces energy demand and incorporates natural systems, such as daylighting, along with active renewable energy systems into the 250,000-sq-ft development.

The residential towers utilize a Type 1A concrete frame structural design that provides durability, thermal and acoustic mass as well as flexibility for program uses. This functional frame is expressed as a part of the building aesthetic, reducing the need for additional finish layers and mirroring the refined concrete look that is prevalent on the campus.



