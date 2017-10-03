Higher Education/Research Award of Merit: UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center

UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference Center

Los Angeles

Award of Merit

Owner: Regents of the University of California

Lead Design Firm: Hornberger + Worstell

General Contractor: McCarthy Building Cos.

Civil Engineer: Psomas

Structural Engineer: Magnusson Klemencic Associates

MEP Engineer: CB Engineers

Inspired by the ancient Greek agora, the UCLA Meyer and Renee Luskin Conference and Guest Center is a place to exchange ideas. The center features 254 guest rooms and more than 25,000 sq ft of event space. The brick, stone, glass and metal panels covering the building presented a particular challenge. Because brick and stone work is methodical and time-consuming, it did not sync with other work at each floor level. The project team’s schedule allowed work to continue on each floor despite the incomplete exterior. The team also fast-tracked window and curtain-wall installation to keep the project on schedule. Architects designed the center to improve flow between indoor and outdoor functions. Four primary outdoor function areas can accommodate receptions ranging from 80 to 600 people. Indoors, the multilevel conference wings and subdividable conference hall can accommodate 20 to 1,000 attendees.



