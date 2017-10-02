California City Scoop: Construction Starts in Inland Empire

City Grill

Rafael Guzman

Director of Community & Economic Development

City of Riverside

“Investment is robust in the Inland Empire in terms of both private and public investment,” says Guzman Private investment includes $350 million in construction in past 12 months and $650 million in active construction. Residential and commercial construction is booming with more than 700 residential units, three hotels and 500,000 sq ft in approved or pending commercial and office space. Other notable projects are the Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture and Industry and a $30-million public library.



Firm in Focus

Perera Construction & Design Inc.

2890 Inland Empire, Ontario, Calif.

CEO: Henry Perera Jr.

Employees: 43

Founded: 1989

Community Spirit: Recent projects include the Nixon Library renovation, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s gastrointestinal outpatient center and the Valencia Grove Housing Community.