Excellence in Safety Award of Merit: Substation Replacement at U.S. Naval Academy

Substation Replacement at U.S. Naval Academy

Monterey, Calif.

Award of Merit

Owner: NAVFAC Southwest

Lead Design Firm: Elen Consulting Inc.

General Contractor: Stronghold Engineering Inc.

Crews logged nearly 10,000 safe hours in replacing three main substations at the U.S. Naval Academy’s postgraduate school. The transformers, switchgear and underground metal pipes were rusted and corroded at the three sites, including Hermann Hall, built in 1926 as the landmark Hotel Del Monte. Electricians followed rigorous high-voltage safety and health requirements during the $3-million project. Other safety measures included activity hazard analysis safety training and daily safety meetings with all site personnel. Workers maintained operations in the occupied building by using a temporary substation, eliminating the noise, pollution and maintenance of a diesel generator. The project team also implemented a design change by moving one substation from the front of the historic chapel to a lower-profile parking lot.



