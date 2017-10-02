Health Care Award of Merit: Chinese Hospital New Patient Tower

Chinese Hospital New Patient Tower

San Francisco

Award of Merit

Owner: Chinese Hospital

Lead Design Firm: MEI Architects

General Contractor: DPR Construction

Civil Engineer: KCA Engineers

Structural Engineer: John A. Martin and Associates

MEP Engineer: FWA Engineers

Built in 1925, the Chinese Hospital, the birthplace of martial artist Bruce Lee, was demolished to allow for a seismically sound tower. The eight-story, 100,000-sq-ft building was constructed on a compressed site in San Francisco’s Chinatown and completed while the 1979 extension remained fully operational. Deliveries to one-lane Jackson Street were tightly restrained to a small laydown space. The crane had to be placed within the building envelope to avoid conflicts with neighboring businesses; aides fluent in Cantonese directed foot and vehicle traffic. Inside, floor-to-floor heights had to match those of the 1979 building, requiring innovative design and highly collaborative modeling. Because of the tightness of the floor areas, partitions at back-to-back patient room locations required careful coordination to avoid utility conflict at the headwalls.



