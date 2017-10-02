California2017California Construction ProjectsCalifornia FeaturesBest Projects
ENR California's 2017 Best Projects

Health Care Award of Merit: Chinese Hospital New Patient Tower

Chinese Hospital New Patient Tower

Built in 1925, the Chinese Hospital, the birthplace of martial artist Bruce Lee, was demolished to allow for a seismically sound tower.

PHOTO: BY DEAN J. BIRINYI

October 2, 2017
San Francisco    
Award of Merit

Owner: Chinese Hospital
Lead Design Firm: MEI Architects
General Contractor: DPR Construction
Civil Engineer: KCA Engineers
Structural Engineer: John A. Martin and Associates
MEP Engineer: FWA Engineers

Built in 1925, the Chinese Hospital, the birthplace of martial artist Bruce Lee, was demolished to allow for a seismically sound tower. The eight-story, 100,000-sq-ft building was constructed on a compressed site in San Francisco’s Chinatown and completed while the 1979 extension remained fully operational. Deliveries to one-lane Jackson Street were tightly restrained to a small laydown space. The crane had to be placed within the building envelope to avoid conflicts with neighboring businesses; aides fluent in Cantonese directed foot and vehicle traffic. Inside, floor-to-floor heights had to match those of the 1979 building, requiring innovative design and highly collaborative modeling. Because of the tightness of the floor areas, partitions at back-to-back patient room locations required careful coordination to avoid utility conflict at the headwalls.


