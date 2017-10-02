Health Care Award of Merit: VA Loma Linda Ambulatory Care Center

VA Loma Linda Ambulatory Care Center

Redlands, Calif.

Award of Merit

Owner: WI Loma Linda

Lead Design Firm: Zimmer Gunsul Frasca Architects LLP

General Contractor: Walsh Construction Co.

Civil Engineer: Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc.

Structural Engineer: Degenkolb Engineers

MEP Engineer: Mazzetti and Associates Inc.

Sitting on a 43-acre site with nearly 300,000 sq ft of usable space, this facility is one of the largest leaseback projects in the history of the Dept. of Veterans Affairs. It will house clinics for medical and dental care as well as rehabilitation services. The various departments and medical services are located within visually distinct wings connected by a central, three-story atrium space.

Delivered as a public-private partnership, the project used Bluebeam software to map construction. The team started out building a complete drawing history set in Bluebeam Studio, then embedded each drawing with a stamp that could store data. This allowed the team to view the entire set at any time to get a revision history, eliminating disconnected documents.



