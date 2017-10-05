Who Should Take the Safety Certification Test?

Who Should Take the Test

The certification exam is open to all transportation project workers, supervisors, foremen, managers, designers, planners, owners, equipment operators, manufacturers and materials suppliers who meet the eligibility requirements. This eligibility includes a combination of transportation construction industry experience, education and previous training.



This exam was not developed for company safety directors, though they are welcome to take the test. The certification exam is aimed primarily at tens of thousands of:



Exam Target Audience

Transportation project workers

Supervisors

Foremen

Inspectors

Designers

Owners

Equipment operators

Manufacturers

Materials suppliers

What are the eligibility requirements?

Candidates for the exam must meet one of the following eligibility requirements:

Option 1

Three years’ full-time or equivalent experience* in the transportation construction industry. Transportation construction is occupational experience that includes but is not limited to construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, rail systems, tunnels, utilities and ports.

Completion of an OSHA-10, OSHA-30, OSHA-500 OR OSHA-510 course.

Option 2

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or construction management with two years’ experience* in the transportation construction industry. Experience must be within five years of applying for certification.

Completion of an OSHA-10, OSHA-30, OSHA-500 OR OSHA-510 course.

Option 3

Associate or technical degree in safety with two years’ experience* in the transportation construction industry. Experience must be within five years of applying for certification.

*Experience is defined as a job classification including, but not limited to, laborer, operator, foreman, superintendent, project manager, construction manager, engineer, safety professional, risk manager, inspector, surveyor, or estimator. Internships qualify as experience. Experience must be within five years of applying for certification.

What topics are covered on the test?

The 2 1/2-hour exam contains up to 120 multiple-choice questions covering these basic areas:

Assessing Project Risk

Creating a Safety Plan

Implementing Site Specific Operational Safety Plan

Continuing On-Going Evaluation of the Operational Safety Plan

Conducting Incident Investigations

Where do I take the test?

The certification exam is offered at Pearson VUE test centers throughout the year. Locate a

test center near you. (https://home.pearsonvue.com/test-taker.aspx)

The certification examination is open for candidates to schedule based upon availability at Pearson VUE test centers. Once a candidate receives notification of eligibility to take the exam, the exam must be taken within 180 days, or the examination fee will be forfeited and the candidate will be required to reapply as a new applicant.

How much does it cost?

A one-time, non-refundable $400 fee covers the review process and testing fee. Applicants will be notified within 15 business days if they are eligible to take the exam.

Where do I apply?

Applications can be accessed and completed at www.puttingsafetyfirst.org.

Who can I contact with additional questions?

Please send an email to certificationteam@artba.org.