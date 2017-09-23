EnvironmentWater & Dams
Natural Disasters

Failing Dam Adds to Worries in Posti-Hurricane Puerto Rico

Evacuations are ordered as widespread power outage is anticipated to last months

Puerto_Rico_hurricane_damage.jpg

A failed cell phone tower in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Photo: Associated Press

September 23, 2017
Rescue efforts were ongoing in Puerto Rico as authorities warned that death tolls would likely increase and authorities warned that the Guajataca Dam , in the northwestern part of the island, was in "imminent" danger of failure. Click here for full story.

