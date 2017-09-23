Natural Disasters
Failing Dam Adds to Worries in Posti-Hurricane Puerto Rico
Evacuations are ordered as widespread power outage is anticipated to last months
September 23, 2017
Rescue efforts were ongoing in Puerto Rico as authorities warned that death tolls would likely increase and authorities warned that the Guajataca Dam , in the northwestern part of the island, was in "imminent" danger of failure. Click here for full story.
