Natural Disasters
Failing Dam Adds to Worries in Post-Hurricane Puerto Rico
Widespread power outage from Maria is anticipated to last months; up to 70,000 are ordered to evacuate.
September 23, 2017
Rescue efforts were ongoing in Puerto Rico as authorities warned that its death toll in the wake of Hurricane Maria, reported Sept. 23 by Reuters at 10, would likely increase, and authorities warned that Guajataca Dam in the northwestern part of the island, was in "imminent" danger of failure. Click here for full story.
