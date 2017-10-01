Why Jobsite Cameras Can Be An Important Communication Tool

The building industry is increasingly competitive, causing professionals to search for innovative ways to save time and money. Fortunately, construction cameras provide a simple and affordable way to collaborate with team members. An experienced webcam company can provide all the technology you need to continuously check in on development at each jobsite, document progress and create a broadcast-worthy time-lapse movie.

There is no substitute for being able to see your construction project live from anywhere, especially when every member of the project team can view the same image simultaneously. Rather than traveling to and from a site, save time by making decisions quickly when you log on to your webcam’s interface directly from your computer or mobile device. Cameras can also enhance Lean construction practices by improving reliability, profit margins and the overall quality of work.

There are many factors to consider when choosing how to deploy a camera solution. Rather than calling a security camera provider or your IT Department, use an experienced webcam partner that offers robust technology and software specifically designed to capture and document construction. In addition to keeping tabs on real-time progress, check the historical content to track every phase of construction. Search for a webcam company that allows you to upload photos of the jobsite, add notes and markings, and promote positive public outreach via social media. Another benefit of an advanced hosting service is that it can easily integrate jobsite photography and other project management software for a unique collaboration tool.

There are many kinds of cameras available, so you will want to utilize one that is particularly suited for your site and project. Consider the following three factors when selecting a jobsite collaboration webcam:

Camera Quality

Not all webcams are created equal and more megapixels do not always create better results. A digital SLR camera is far superior (many utilize up to a 12x larger sensor) than the small image sensor found on point-and-shoot cameras or CCTV security cameras. A larger sensor gathers more light and delivers higher resolution, resulting in a superior quality image. Having a clearer picture of equipment, personnel and situations on your jobsite is essential. How many times have you heard about someone saying “let’s review the footage” after an incident, accident or claims dispute, only to find that the resolution was not clear enough to see what was needed?

You also want to seek a reliable system that can operate long-term in all weather conditions, regardless of whether you typically encounter below freezing or above average temperatures. For the best “bird’s-eye view” of a jobsite, cameras are often mounted on top of a pole or another hard-to-reach location. So, choose a system that comes equipped with a remote-controllable lens wiper to ensure the camera stays clean.

Professional Installation

Your webcam provider should understand that producing quality images of your project requires careful location planning and a total creative vision. To ensure continuity, the same company you purchase the system from should also install the camera, maintain the physical system and have the appropriate certifications and insurance. The most advanced construction cameras can be put anywhere using solar power, 3G/4G or satellite wireless providers. The right partner will help set up these options and secure optimal locations.

Marketing Tools

With today’s competitive market, promoting your company and its capabilities has taken on a new level of importance. An added benefit of documenting your project with a construction camera is sharing milestones with key audiences such as owners, investors, benefactors and the public. Community members will appreciate the chance to go online and check in on their favorite team’s future stadium, the demolition of a local building or the highway they take to and from work every day. The right webcam company offers marketing tools to complement your project website, such as HD images to post on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram; hand-edited time-lapse movies for presentations; and broadcast-quality 4K video for local and national media outlets. By embedding the live view in a public page, you can inform interested individuals about the development while driving traffic to your website and increasing your company’s ranking in search engines. Check the vendor’s YouTube page for examples of time-lapse movies before you make a final decision.



As the building industry continues to develop in the 21st century, executives are relying on innovative technology that can help with project management. Choosing to install a professional webcam is a simple way to monitor your project while saving the entire team time and money. With so many moving parts on a jobsite, cameras are an essential part of great communication and collaboration.



Resources:

Camera megapixels: Why more isn’t always better

http://www.cnet.com/news/camera-megapixels-why-more-isnt-always-better-smartphones-unlocked/

Megapixel Myth… Why It Is Not All About Megapixels!

http://www.practicalphotographytips.com/Megapixel-Myth.html#axzz3NLm3vwza

Reminder: Megapixels Don’t Matter

http://www.imakenews.com/kin2/e_article000802755.cfm?x=b8v5FDQ,b25tl0b3,w

Breaking the Myth of Megapixels

http://www.nytimes.com/2007/02/08/technology/08pogue.html?pagewanted=all&_r=0

6 Ways to Go Mobile

http://www.constructionbusinessowner.com/technology/technology/november-2014-6-ways-go-mobile