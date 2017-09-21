Midwest Pulse: Construction bids for the week of Sept 25

Planning

Arshot Investment Corp. is planning construction of its Millennial Tower mixed-used development in Columbus. Plans for the 28-story building, estimated to cost $75-$100 million, include two levels of retail, six levels of parking, five levels of offices, three levels of hotel rooms, an amenity deck, 11 floors of residences, a boutique grocery store and a conference facility/fitness center with outdoor pool and a 600-space parking garage. The project is in the design stage, and schematics are currently underway. The construction manager is Danis Construction Co. of Dublin, Ohio, and the architect is Smallwood Reynolds Stewart Stewart & Associates Inc. of Atlanta. Arshot Investment Corp., 107 S. High St., Columbus, 43215-3408. DR#16-00526470.

Miller Valentine Group is planning construction of its Silverton mixed-use development project in Cincinnati. The $25-$50 million project will be a three-story residential community with a 5,000-sq-ft clubhouse and community lounge with a fitness center. The residential units will be a mix of studio and one- to three-bedroom apartments. A pool/patio courtyard will include a saltwater/mineral pool, fire pit lounge area and outdoor kitchen/grill station. There will be surface parking and a small portion of shared parking with an adjacent commercial complex that includes plans for a 60,000-sq-ft, three-story commercial space including retail, restaurants and an office building. M+A Architects is in design development on the project, and a contract method is still undetermined. Miller Valentine Group, 9349 WaterStone Blvd., Ste. 200, Cincinnati, 45249-8230. DR#16-00420612.

