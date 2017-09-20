Out of Bankruptcy, Texas Toll Road Begins Reconstruction

Jordan Foster Construction will break ground on a $60-million reconstruction project next month on SH 130, in central Texas, to fix cracking and heaving problems along the 41-mile roadway. At severely impacted areas, teams will remove four to eight feet of underlying soils, replacing them with moisture-treated subgrade. In less-impacted areas, the contractor will install moisture membranes along the edge of the pavement to move moisture away from the roadway. Repairs will take place at 38 locations on both mainline and frontage roads, which, together, make up less than 5% of SH 130’s total roadway area, says Andy Bailey, CEO of SH 130 Concession Co., which just emerged from bankruptcy in June.