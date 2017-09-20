Pittsburgh International Airport Set for $1.1B Upgrade

The Pittsburgh International Airport’s $1.1-billion proposed modernization recently received local approval but still needs the Federal Aviation Administration’s authorization. Green-lighted by the Allegheny County Airport Authority on Sept. 12, the renovation of the 25-year-old facility would include a new land-side terminal, adjacent to the renovated air-side terminal. The plans also call for an expanded security checkpoint and an improved baggage system, along with new roads and a new parking garage. The four-year project, which airport officials say will not be funded with local tax revenue, could start as early as 2019.