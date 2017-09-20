TransportationMid Atlantic Construction NewsProjects

Pittsburgh International Airport Set for $1.1B Upgrade

September 20, 2017
KEYWORDS Airport
Reprints
No Comments

The Pittsburgh International Airport’s $1.1-billion proposed modernization recently received local approval but still needs the Federal Aviation Administration’s authorization. Green-lighted by the Allegheny County Airport Authority on Sept. 12, the renovation of the 25-year-old facility would include a new land-side terminal, adjacent to the renovated air-side terminal. The plans also call for an expanded security checkpoint and an improved baggage system, along with new roads and a new parking garage. The four-year project, which airport officials say will not be funded with local tax revenue, could start as early as 2019.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article