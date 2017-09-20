FDOT, Miami Beach Extending A1A Flood-Mitigation Schedule

In Miami Beach, a flood-mitigation project, originally planned to be mostly complete in time for this fall’s king-tide-induced flooding, now is heading to a late 2018 completion. The schedule change results from the Florida Dept. of Transportation’s move to resequence some storm-drainage work into the second phase of a roughly $25.4-million project to rebuild a one-mile stretch of state Road A1A.

Enacted last September, a funding agreement called for Miami Beach to pay approximately $5.4 million of the Indian Creek Drive flood-mitigation project’s estimated $25.4-million price tag. However, to expedite the project, the agreement also called for the city to advance FDOT up to about $20 million in cash, which the state will reimburse later.

Additionally, the Miami Beach public-works department is managing the project, which was originally set for completion this fall, per the funding agreement, says Bruce Mowry, city engineer.

“FDOT is trying to change the funding agreement to push more work into the street contract that will be bid later this year,” Mowry says, adding that, nevertheless, the city is attempting to accelerate the project. So-called sunny-day flooding was impacting Indian Creek Drive (A1A) the week of Sept. 18, he noted, causing “parts of the street and sidewalk to be covered with water.”

Overall, the project calls for installing a new stormwater drainage system and pump station, upsizing sections of the existing drainage system, rebuilding a higher seawall between 26th and 41st streets, and elevating the roadway by as much as 2 ft.

However, the underground drainage work from 34th to 41st streets may now be included in the project’s second phase, says Miguel Durana, project administrator with WSP, the construction engineering and inspection firm. The second phase also would include certain roadway improvements to A1A/Indian Creek Drive, from 27th to 41st streets.

“The original concept of the project was that we would do all drainage work in phase one and then the street above-ground work in phase two,” Mowry says. Further, the second phase of work, originally intended to be a design-build project, now will be delivered via an invitation-to-bid (ITB) procurement, based on 100% design documents.

The change in procurement methods was prompted in part by the need to specify the extent of storm-drainage work included in the second phase, which originally had been planned to include only streetscape-related construction.

“FDOT and the city of Miami Beach want to change the funding agreement in order to accommodate the contract-type change from design-build to ITB,” said Ivette Ruiz-Paz, spokeswoman for FDOT. Bidding for the second phase likely will occur later this year, Mowry says.