Product Snapshot: Portable Generator and Intelligent Excavator

Portable Generator: Tier 4 Final Compliant

The updated QAS line of portable generators is available in power ratings from 25 kVA to 330 kVA. The generators meet Tier 4 Final emissions requirements and need periodic refills of DEF. The new models boast up to a 20% smaller footprint than the earlier QAS generators’. Depending on the model, the generators can achieve run times of up to 40 hours. An electronically controlled power management system balances the demand load when up to five QAS generators are used in parallel. Altas Copco; www.atlascopco.com



Band Saw: Cordless Power for Quick Cuts

The SB 4-A22 cordless band saw is powered by a 22V lithium-ion battery. Able to cut through metal and plastic pipe, threaded rod, 2-in. EMT pipe and 15⁄8-in. strut, the saw is well suited for quick cuts in confined or crowded spaces. It has a maximum cutting depth of 21⁄2 in. and weighs only 8.8 lb. The saw is also compatible with Hilti’s 18V battery platform for a slight reduction in cutting power and run time. Hilti; www.hilti.com



Rotary Hammer: Lightweight Design

The GBH18V-20 3⁄4-in. SDS-plus cordless rotary hammer is capable of delivering 5,850 blows per minute, with 1.3 ft-lb of maximum torque and a no-load maximum drill speed of 1,800 rpm. With the bare tool weighing only 5.7 lb, the rotary hammer is well suited for fitting and drilling screws in concrete or wood, as well as hammer-drilling or chiseling in concrete. Compatible with Bosch’s entire line of 18V batteries, the tool is able to drill up to 25 holes per amp-hour of battery life. Bosch Tool; www.boschusa.com



Intelligent Excavator: Updated Machine Controls

The PC210LCi-11 is the latest revision to Komatsu’s intelligent excavator line. The machine boasts integrated machine controls that ensure the excavator’s arm will work only within a preset excavation model. This approach can drastically reduce rework and removes the need for stakes or grade checkers. The GNSS-based machine-control system can be used for 2D or full 3D grade control and is able to monitor boom and stick positions using load-sensing hydraulics. Common machine-control functions now are located on the operator’s joystick, simplifying operation when using the 3D grade control. Komatsu America; www.komatsuamerica.com

Manufacturers can send information on new products to ENR.products@enr.com.