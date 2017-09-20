Insurers Seek Ways to Encourage Resilience

ClimateWise, a coalition of big insurers including Zurich, Allianz, Lloyd’s, Swiss Re and Prudential, is studying the way insurers can prevent property and infrastructure investment decisions from being made without regard for climate change risk.

A study supported by the group and its host institution, The University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership, asked, “What would it mean if the catastrophic property damage and insurance losses of 2005 and 2011 were to become the ‘new normal.’” Similar concerns have been raised recently by the World Meteorological Organization.

Judged by the recent hurricanes in Texas and Florida, the new normal may be here already.

The early estimates for damaged caused by Irma in Florida and Harvey in Texas are already well into the tens of billions of dollars.

Air Risk Worldwide estimates the combined U.S. insured losses for Hurricane Irma at $25 billion to $35 billion, with Caribbean countries adding another $7 billion to $15 billion. Hurricane Harvey inflicted $65 billion to $75 billion in flood damage, as opposed to insured losses.

While the insurance industry at the moment appears capable of absorbing this latest blow, the longer-term trends point to trouble ahead.

Protection Gap

As losses from big storms mount, there is a growing “protection gap” between the amount of economic damaged wreaked by ever more intense storms and the amount of damage covered by insurance, warns another recent ClimateWise report.

There were more than 1,000 natural catastrophes in 2015, the highest number on record, causing $90 billion in damage, the report notes. That number could very well be surpassed this year as 2017 enters the home stretch.

However, only about 30% of storm damage between 2004 and 2014 was insured, leaving businesses, home owners and governments to pick up the tab for $1.3 trillion in losses, according to a study by Swiss Re cited by ClimateWise.

But one way the insurance industry is trying to cope with a more storm-tossed world is by encouraging greater attention to resiliency in both the design of buildings and of public infrastructure as well.

That can range from helping the public sector plan by providing the latest data on the potential impacts of climate change on cities across the world, to directly investing in some of the infrastructure designed to help blunt the impact of big storms and rising seas, ClimateWise notes.