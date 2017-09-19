Midwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Louisville

City Grill

Mark Willis

Principal

Stantec Louisville

“There is a tremendous amount of building going on in downtown Louisville,” Willis says. “With the convention center and two major hotels under construction, there’s a lot of cranes on the skyline.” He adds: “The Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District updated its facilities plan and has a long-range program for improvements after their consent decree. Down the road, Ford announced it will invest $1 billion into an expansion of an existing manufacturing plant here to bring back some production from Mexico. There’s a lot going on.”



Firm in Focus

Stantec Louisville

10509 Timberwood Circle, Louisville

CEO: Robert Gomes

Employees: 96

Founded: 1954

What’s New: Louisville has asked Stantec to undertake a greenhouse gas inventory, target and reduction plan for the city. Stantec personnel from the U.S. and Canada will take part.