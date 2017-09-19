MidwestMidwest Construction ProjectsFeatures

Midwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Louisville

Overall Construction Activity Seen Falling in 2017 Before Strengthening in 2018

The vertical construction markets are expected to weaken in 2017 and then recover in 2018.

September 19, 2017
City Grill

Mark WillisMark Willis
Principal
Stantec Louisville

“There is a tremendous amount of building going on in downtown Louisville,” Willis says. “With the convention center and two major hotels under construction, there’s a lot of cranes on the skyline.” He adds: “The Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District updated its facilities plan and has a long-range program for improvements after their consent decree. Down the road, Ford announced it will invest $1 billion into an expansion of an existing manufacturing plant here to bring back some production from Mexico. There’s a lot going on.”


Firm in Focus

Stantec Louisville
10509 Timberwood Circle, Louisville
CEO: Robert Gomes
Employees: 96
Founded: 1954
What’s New:  Louisville has asked Stantec to undertake a greenhouse gas inventory, target and reduction plan for the city. Stantec personnel from the U.S. and Canada will take part.

 

