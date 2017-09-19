New York People: Construction business updates for 9/17

Dina Lamanna has joined HOK as a principal and senior hospitality interior designer. She is based in New York City.



Robert Harvey has joined CHA Consulting Inc. as national rail market and metro New York City transportation leader. He had been New York metro transit-rail market operations manager and associate vice president at AECOM.



MAST Construction has promoted Jim Napolitano to vice president. Previously, he was a project executive at the firm.



Dewberry has promoted Rahul Parab to associate. He will be based in New York City.



Walter Burke has joined Mott MacDonald, Iselin, N.J., as a vice president for geotechnical services.



Keith Haselman has joined Structure Tone as senior vice president of safety, health and environment.



GZA has promoted Stephen Kline to associate principal. At the firm since 1993, he is based in New York City.



William Nathans has joined Lothrop Associates LLP as an associate and assistant director of health care. Formerly, he was employed by NBBJ.



Sam Hochberger, founder and president of Fort Lee, N.J., builder Himount Constructors Ltd., died on July 4 of complications related to multiple myeloma, says his family. He was 88. Hochberger also was a mediation consultant and a construction engineering professor at Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, N.J.