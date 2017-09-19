New York City Scoop: Construction Starts in New Jersey
City Grill
Erik Sletteland
Vice President, Client Service
Structure Tone
“New Jersey’s development market is very active, particularly when it comes to adaptive reuse,” says Sletteland. “Developers are revitalizing outdated corporate facilities and pharmaceutical campuses ... as new mixed-use hubs with commercial, residential and retail uses. We’re also seeing a wave of consolidations as large companies work to build or renovate spaces to bring together their dispersed workforces in modern, amenity-rich workspaces that better match the way people work today.”
Firm in Focus
Marchetto Higgins Stieve
1225 Willow Ave., Hoboken, N.J.
Founding Principal: Dean P. Marchetto
Founded: 1981
What’s New: The firm is currently working on several commercial and residential projects in the following New Jersey towns: Morristown, Jersey City, Hoboken and Englewood.