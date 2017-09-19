New York City Scoop: Construction Starts in New Jersey

City Grill

Erik Sletteland

Vice President, Client Service

Structure Tone

“New Jersey’s development market is very active, particularly when it comes to adaptive reuse,” says Sletteland. “Developers are revitalizing outdated corporate facilities and pharmaceutical campuses ... as new mixed-use hubs with commercial, residential and retail uses. We’re also seeing a wave of consolidations as large companies work to build or renovate spaces to bring together their dispersed workforces in modern, amenity-rich workspaces that better match the way people work today.”



Firm in Focus

Marchetto Higgins Stieve

1225 Willow Ave., Hoboken, N.J.

Founding Principal: Dean P. Marchetto

Founded: 1981

What’s New: The firm is currently working on several commercial and residential projects in the following New Jersey towns: Morristown, Jersey City, Hoboken and Englewood.