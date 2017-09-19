Bill Clinton to Give Greenbuild Conference Keynote in Boston

President Bill Clinton will give the keynote address at the 2017 Greenbuild International Conference and Expo at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

Andrea Love, the board chair of the U.S. Green Building Council’s Massachusetts Chapter and the director building science at Payette, said in an email that Clinton is “a leader around issues related to climate change and a champion for green buildings.”

She also noted that “Clinton has been a strong advocate for policies and programs to minimize the environmental impact of the built environment.”

The 42nd President of the United States is also the namesake for the U.S. Green Building Council’s Project Haiti, a LEED-registered orphanage and children’s facility being constructed in Port-au-Prince. The William Jefferson Clinton Children's Center is targeting LEED Platinum and is expected to be completed next month. The USGBC is overseeing the design, construction and financing for Haiti’s first LEED-certified children’s center.

“President Clinton is a longtime friend and advocate of the green building movement and our community continues to be encouraged and inspired by his years of philanthropic work to help those less fortunate and create resilient communities,” Mahesh Ramanujam, USGBC president & CEO said in a statement. “We know that his message of inclusion and environmental responsibility will challenge us to not only be better environmental stewards, but to be better citizens of the world.”