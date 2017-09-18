Dual Projects Mark Pa. Turnpike’s ABC Debut

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is jumping into accelerated bridge construction (ABC) with both feet, at least figuratively speaking, with replacement projects scheduled at opposite ends of the Keystone State over the next two weeks.

Over the weekend of Sept. 22-25, Brayman Construction Corp., Saxonburg Pa., will demolish a 66-year old,150-ft long concrete box beam bridge that carries the Turnpike (I-76) over Brush Creek in Beaver County, northwest of Pittsburgh. A new steel plate girder structure, designed by SPK Engineering Inc., Uniontown Pa., will take its place, providing a safer, up-to-date crossing for approximately 40,000 vehicles a day.

The ABC process will be repeated the following weekend (Sept. 29-Oct. 2) in Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania. At the crossing of the Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) over Crackersport Road, Road-Con Inc., West Chester Pa., is scheduled to replace a 60-year old,131-ft steel I-beam structure with a steel plate girder structure designed by the Bethlehem, Pa., office of HDR, Inc. The new bridge is designed to accommodate 30,000 vehicles per day.

STV Inc., Douglassville, Pa., is providing construction management and inspection for both projects.

Although the Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation has utilized ABC for a variety of structure upgrades for several years, the upcoming replacements mark the first applications of the method along the 552-mile toll-road system. Successful completion of the work within both projects’ scheduled 55-hour outages will be a priority, as the bridges’ relatively remote locations will require lengthy detours of 60 to 80 miles. According to the Commissions, use of conventional methods would require up to 18 months of construction that would include shifting work zone patterns, potential weather disruptions and hazards to motorists and workers.