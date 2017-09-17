Natural Disasters
Army Corps: How We Are Working to Help U.S. Virgin Islands
A video feature on the recovery effort after Hurricane Irma
September 17, 2017
Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, Commanding General and 54th U.S. Army Chief of Engineers, discusses recovery efforts in the Virgin Islands following Hurricane Irma. The US Army Corps of Engineers says it is working in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's national response to the storm. Click here for video feature.
