Pulse: Project News for the Week of September 18, 2017

Planning

Alabama Gateway Development Corp. is planning to build Sevilla Place Apartments, in Foley. The complex will include 120 units, a swimming pool, a dog park, a parking garage, and RV and boat storage spaces. Hudson Reed Group is the designer of the project, which is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Reed Construction Co. LLC is the general contractor. Gateway Development Corp., 920 Florence Blvd., Florence, 35630. DR#17-00743040.

Arizona The Block Sports is planning to develop Dreamland Villages Entertainment Resort, in Casa Grande. Projected to cost up to $1 billion, phase one includes an indoor extreme-sports facility, a 300-room resort hotel, an indoor water park, a wildlife animal exhibit and restaurants. It also includes a 420,000-sq-ft village marketplace, a convention center, a gated RV park, and other amenities around a 12-acre lake and canal system. The entire complex will occupy 1,500 acres and ultimately cost $4 billion. The Block Sports, Attn: Rudy Camp, Development Manager, 7075 Kingspointe Pkwy., Orlando, Fla. 32819. DR#17-00552476.

Missouri Lodging Hospitality Management is planning to build the 700,000-gallon Union Station Aquarium at 1820 Market St. in St. Louis. Peckham Guyton Albers & Viets Inc. is the designer of the aquarium. The project is valued at $45 million. Lodging Hospitality Management, Attn: Stephen O’Loughlin, President and COO, 111 Westport Plaza, St. Louis, 63146. DR#16-00611903.

Utah Gray Canyon Energy LLC is planning to construct and operate a natural-gas pipeline and railroad-track siding in Grand and Emery counties. The 10-in.-dia buried pipeline will transport dry natural gas to the Green River Oil Upgrade Facility from the existing Greentown Gas Processing Facility. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Gray Canyon Energy LLC, 160 W. Canyon Crest Rd., Alpine, 84004. DR#14-00729471.

Wisconsin Developer Daniel Kane is planning to build the Charlotte’s Garden senior apartment complex on a 4.1-acre site at 3709 W. College Ave. in Franklin. The complex will include 56 residential apartments in two connected two-story buildings as well as a clubhouse and underground parking for 103 vehicles. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Contact owner’s agent, TDI Associates Inc. TDI Associates Inc., N8w22350 Johnson Dr., Waukesha, 53186. DR#16-00718093.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Connecticut The Connecticut Dept. of Transportation has selected Cianbro-Middlesex Joint Venture for the CP243 Interlocking and Danbury Branch Dockyard projects, in Norwalk. One component is the construction of a 2,200-ft-long, four-track interlocking on the New Haven Line, between East Norwalk and Westport. The Dockyard project includes two new track sidings, track replacement and realignment, signal work, and catenary-system enhancements, electrifying the branch line’s southern portion to allow commuter trains to turn or switch direction in Norwalk. The $237-million contract is the first that CTDOT has awarded under the construction manager-general contractor alternative contracting method. Cianbro-Middlesex Joint Venture, 400 E. Dudley Town Rd., Bloomfield, 06002. DR#14-00707850.

New York The New York City Dept. of Design and Construction has awarded a $37-million contract to Triumph Construction Corp. for a trunk and distribution water-main replacement project, in Brooklyn. The project entails replacing trunk and distribution mains, sewers and appurtenances beneath Flatbush Avenue, between Sterling Place and Eighth Avenue in the Park Slope neighborhood. Triumph Construction Corp., 1354 Seneca Ave., Bronx, 10474. DR#17-00542699.

Washington Pacific Civil & Infrastructure Inc. has started construction on a mill in Dayton. The mill will convert wheat straw and seed alfalfa straw into pulp, to be used in the manufacture of sustainable, tree-free paper and packaging products. SCJ Alliance designed the facility, which will consist of four single-story buildings, totaling 1.2 million sq ft. Located on a 449-acre site, it is expected to produce 149,000 tons per year of market pulp and 95,000 tons per year of carbohydrate-lignin co-products. Columbia Pulp is the project owner. Pacific Civil & Infrastructure Inc., 3450 S. 344th Way, Federal Way, 98001. DR#16-00496769.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Florida 9/27 The Charlotte County Board of Commissioners is seeking bidders to construct a Grand Master Lift Station and a 48-in.-dia gravity sewer system in the East Port Water Reclamation Facility, located near Midway Boulevard in Port Charlotte. Johnson Engineering is the designer of the project, which is valued at $19.6 million. Charlotte County Board of Commissioners, Attn: Cheri Alexander, Senior Contract Specialist, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, 33948. DR#14-00479464.

Indiana 11/7 The Rush County Board of Commissioners is seeking bidders to construct the Rush County Sherriff’s Office and Jail, in Rushville. DLZ Indiana LLC designed the two-story, 55,000-sq-ft building. The project’s value has been estimated at $16.5 million. Rush County Board of Commissioners, 101 E. Second St., Rushville, 46173. DR#16-00685022.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com