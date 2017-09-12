Southeast Pulse: Construction bids for the week of September 18, 2017

Planning

Florida

The Traina Cos. of New York and Fort Lauderdale-based 16 NE 4th LLC are developing the FAT City mixed-use project in Fort Lauderdale. Plans call for two 30-story buildings measuring more than 1.3 million total sq ft. The project will feature 626 residential units, 183,000 sq ft of office space, 88,000 sq ft of retail space and a 417,000-sq-ft, 1,322-space parking structure. With recent approval by the Fort Lauderdale city commission, the developers hope the project can advance to construction in 2018. Dodge Data & Analytics reports the value of the project at between $75 million and $85 million. The Traina Cos., Joseph R. Traina Jr., 353 Lexington Ave., 17th Fl., New York, 10016. DR#17-00588417.

Florida

Banner Development LLC is in planning for its $87-million Magnolia Rose Apartments project in Orlando. The 13-story, 395,000-sq-ft development will include 389 apartments, a five-level parking garage and 11,000 sq ft of ground-floor retail/office space. The developer, which has submitted the project to the city for approvals, expects construction to start in the first quarter of 2018, with build-out by late 2019. Banner Development LLC, 500 Skokie Blvd., Ste. 600, Northbrook, Ill., 60062-2831. DR#17-00632887.

North Carolina

Swain & Associates is planning construction of its CenterPoint mixed-use development in Wilmington. Plans for the project, estimated at $250 million, include 50 to 60 retail shops; a seven-story, 200-bed hotel; 300 apartment units; 31,600 sq ft of office space; a 75,000-sq-ft medical building; and a 1,450-space parking structure. Pending approvals, the owner estimates construction could start in 2019. Swain & Associates, David Swain, 1131 Military Cutoff Road, Ste. B, Wilmington, N.C., 28405. DR#17-00729901.



Contracts

Florida

Willis A. Smith Construction is leading work on the estimated $67-million Village on the Isle Retirement Community project in Venice. The 171,000-sq-ft development will add three five-story, structural-steel buildings to an existing occupied assisted-living campus. The project includes construction of a 67,000-sq-ft skilled-nursing facility and two independent-living buildings of 52,000 sq ft each. The buildings will be constructed of hollow-core plank supported by masonry and steel. The start date for construction is reported as January 2018, with completion set for June 2019. Willis A. Smith Construction Inc., 5001 Lakewood Ranch Blvd. N., Sarasota, 34240-8621. DR#17-00646615.

Georgia

Pure Flavor, a greenhouse vegetable company, plans to break ground in September on its 75-acre greenhouse complex in Fort Valley to grow tomatoes and cucumbers. The greenhouse will feature high-pressure sodium lighting to support year-round growing. The company states that it will build the facility in three phases. The reported $105-million investment will also include construction of a 75,000-acre distribution center. Pure Flavor, P.O. Box 607, Leamington, Ontario, N8H3X4. DR#17-00755268.

Tennessee

DPR Construction is the general contractor for an $86-million, 829,000-sq-ft LG Electronics home appliance manufacturing facility under construction near Clarksville. In announcing the project, LG stated the Tennessee facility was expected to be the world’s most advanced production plant for washing machines. Production is targeted for 2019. DPR Construction, 3301 Windy Ridge Parkway S.E., Ste. 400, Atlanta, 30339-8537. DR#17-00556411.