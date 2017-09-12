Southeast People: Construction business updates for 09/18/2017

Miami-based Coastal Construction Group announced plans to expand its operations by opening an office in Orlando. The contractor appointed Sean DeMartino as president of its new Central and North Florida division. DeMartino most recently served as division president for Balfour Beatty Florida. He has more than 30 years of industry experience, having headed commercial projects spanning the hospitality, entertainment, corporate office, public assembly, mixed-use, multifamily, aviation, higher education and governmental sectors. DeMartino had previously overseen several notable Orlando-area projects, including the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts and the Peabody Hotel (now the Hyatt Regency Orlando).

“We are thrilled to take this step and are very excited to expand through Central and North Florida,” stated Thomas P. Murphy Jr., chairman of Coastal Construction Group. “There is no one more qualified to lead our efforts than Sean DeMartino.”



Choate Construction Co. announced various senior leadership appointments in its Raleigh offices. Dave Knudson is taking on the role of director of strategic pursuits. In this new position, Knudson will champion strategic geographic growth with a focus on procuring and managing nationwide projects. He will also assist with the management of large, complex projects.

Also in Raleigh, Tom Plant has joined Choate as division manager. Plant has more than 35 years of industry experience and has delivered projects in and overseen contractor operations throughout the Carolinas.

“Tom brings operational savviness combined with a dedication to collaborative, relationship-based contracting to the position,” stated Dave Priester, Choate president.

Choate recently added an interior construction division to its Raleigh office. That division will be led by James E. Baker, a 26-year construction veteran with experience in the local interiors industry.

Also, Grady Matthews recently joined Choate’s Raleigh office as director of business development. A Raleigh native, Matthews’ experience is in commercial development.

“With the transition to 100% employee ownership, Choate is poised to grow both geographically and internally,” Priester added. “The diverse expertise each senior leader brings to Choate Raleigh further enhances the already well-established team.”



Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based construction manager Moss has promoted Edwin Perkins to vice president of solar. Perkins, who has more than 10 years of experience in construction management, was previously the director of solar initiatives.

In his new capacity, Perkins will be responsible for the strategic planning, development and preconstruction of utility-scale solar projects throughout North America and the Caribbean.



With more than 20 years of environmental management and regulatory compliance experience, Tara McCullen joins Burns & McDonnell to lead its regional environmental services team in Atlanta. McCullen has worked with manufacturing, industrial, commercial, federal, state and municipal clients worldwide to implement environmental, health and safety compliance solutions.



John Fowler joined HNTB Corp.’s Jacksonville office as Northeast Florida design leader. In this role, Fowler is responsible for directing the firm’s design efforts in the region, including working with the Florida Dept. of Transportation (FDOT) and various municipal agencies on transportation preservation and capacity projects. With nearly 15 years of industry experience, Fowler has served as project manager and engineer of record on a variety of infrastructure projects.

“John’s practical, hands-on design experience, coupled with his proven ability to provide technical support to other engineers, makes him an outstanding addition to our team,” stated Frank O’Dea, HNTB vice president and group director–engineering.

Prior to joining HNTB, Fowler served as district roadway design engineer for FDOT’s District 3. Additionally, he had also served in FDOT’s central office in Tallahassee, where he was responsible for the department’s pavement management program.



Don Moore joined general contractor Kirkland Inc. of High Point, N.C., as vice president of business development. Moore has 20 years of construction industry experience, having previously worked for Chief Buildings. Kirkland is a commercial and industrial general contractor.





Turner Construction appointed Jaime Saavedra as vice president and business manager for its Miami office. Saavedra joined Turner’s Miami office as a field engineer in 2000 and has since served as a superintendent, cost engineer and project engineer before earning a promotion to manager of preconstruction services with the special projects division in 2007. In 2011, he was promoted to manager of the special projects division. In 2016, Saavedra was promoted to business manager for Miami’s main office.



FINLEY Engineering Group, Tallahassee, Fla., has vested bridge engineer Carmine Borea with the additional position and responsibilities of business development manager. Borea’s nine years of domestic and international bridge design and construction engineering experience involve both concrete and steel bridges. In this senior management role, he will lead the selection of what projects to pursue; develop alliances and relationships with business partners, subconsultants and potential clients; and identify project improvements for contractors.



Western Specialty Contractors announced the promotion of Nick McAlpin as manager of its Orlando branch office. McAlpin replaces Chester Scott, who has been relocated to Atlanta as branch manager.

McAlpin will be responsible for marketing, sales, estimating, oversight of operations and administrative functions, safety of all branch employees and productivity of office staff and field crews. Additionally, he will be responsible for managing the budget, identifying market trends, ensuring quality control and building and maintaining customer relationships. McAlpin has been with Western Specialty Contractors for 14 years, having previously held the positions of laborer, mechanic, foreman and superintendent.

The firm provides commercial specialty services, including concrete and masonry restoration, waterproofing, epoxy and chemical grout injection, expansion joint systems and exterior wall coatings, among others.



Marut Angsuratanawech joined SchenkelShultz Architecture, Orlando, in a design support role. He has three years of professional design experience and holds a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Florida.



Tripp Morris has been promoted to preconstruction manager at New South Construction Co., Atlanta. In this role, Morris is responsible for projects’ preconstruction budgeting, conceptual estimating, value engineering, prequalification, take-offs and estimating.

The contractor also recently hired Randy Schneiders as a project superintendent. An industry veteran, Schneiders recently worked as the general superintendent on the SunTrust Park project.



GATES Construction, Bonita Springs, Fla., has hired Lloyd Smith as senior project manager. Smith is responsible for overall project coordination from preconstruction and permitting through owner occupancy. He has 25 years of industry experience.

The contractor also announced the hiring of David Erb as senior superintendent. He has 20 years of construction experience.