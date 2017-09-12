Southeast

Southeast City Scoop: Construction Starts in Jacksonville

City Scoop: Jacksonville

Total Construction Spending Expected to Climb by More Than 4% in 2018

Dodge Data & Analytics sees all three major sectors posting growth compared with projections for 2017.

September 12, 2017
KEYWORDS ENR Southeast City Scoop
Reprints
No Comments

City Grill

Lisa RobertLisa Robert
Executive Vice President
RS&H

Robert sees positive trends in all construction sectors.  “There are a lot of investments being made to the transportation network within the greater Jacksonville area, and with the increase in housing and multifamily sectors, there is also a boom in commercial projects that are keeping up with that growth,” she says.

“We’re also seeing a lot of development across the area as a whole, from big projects downtown to the continued growth of the counties around Jacksonville,” Robert adds.


Firm in Focus

Haskell Co.
111 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, Fla.
President/CEO: Steven Halverson
Employees: 1,300
Founded: 1965
Flying High: The Naval Facilities Engineering Command awarded Haskell a contract to design and build the P464 Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, S.C.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article