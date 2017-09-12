Southeast City Scoop: Construction Starts in Jacksonville

City Grill

Lisa Robert

Executive Vice President

RS&H

Robert sees positive trends in all construction sectors. “There are a lot of investments being made to the transportation network within the greater Jacksonville area, and with the increase in housing and multifamily sectors, there is also a boom in commercial projects that are keeping up with that growth,” she says.

“We’re also seeing a lot of development across the area as a whole, from big projects downtown to the continued growth of the counties around Jacksonville,” Robert adds.



Firm in Focus

Haskell Co.

111 Riverside Ave., Jacksonville, Fla.

President/CEO: Steven Halverson

Employees: 1,300

Founded: 1965

Flying High: The Naval Facilities Engineering Command awarded Haskell a contract to design and build the P464 Aircraft Maintenance Hangar at Marine Corps Air Station, Beaufort, S.C.