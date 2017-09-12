New South Construction Completes Perimeter Church Renovations

New South Construction Co., Atlanta, recently completed renovations at Perimeter Church, a megachurch with a congregation of nearly 5,000 in Johns Creek, Ga. For the project, contractors built an 8,500-sq-ft addition and completed renovations to 30,000 sq ft of existing lobby spaces, including opening existing load-bearing walls to create three 27-ft by 15-ft openings. Crews also added three gabled skylights for the new entryway. New South began work in September 2016 and concluded in early May 2017. The project was finished just in time for the church to host its Camp All-American, reportedly one of the largest children’s day camps in North America. New South Construction served as the general contractor and teamed with architectural firm—and frequent collaborator—Wakefield Beasley & Associates on the project.



Recently, leaders from the Norton Museum of Art and Gilbane Building Co., along with museum staff and more than 100 construction workers, attended a topping-out ceremony for The New Norton—the museum’s $100-million, Foster + Partners-designed expansion project. At the ceremony, Hope Alswang, museum executive director, said of the 42,000-sq-ft addition: “We are thrilled to achieve this major construction milestone. The New Norton is a transformative project for the Palm Beach County community.” The museum broke ground on the expansion in 2016, its design delivered under the direction of Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster. The project reorients the Norton’s entrance to the main thoroughfare of South Dixie Highway, restoring aspects of the museum’s original 1941 design.