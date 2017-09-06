Anticipating Hurricane Irma, Army Corps Releases Water From Lake Okeechobee

As Hurricane Irma swings toward south Florida, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District has begun a pre-storm drawdown of impoundments that includes water releases from Lake Okeechobee. Lake Okeechobe is a 730-sq-mile lake with an average depth of 9 ft. It is estimated to contain about a cubic mile of water, at normal levels.

Hurricanes in 1926 and 1928 led to catastrophic flooding from wind-driven storm surge that overtopped the mud dikes surrounding the lake at that time. Those floods are estimated to have killed about 2,500 people. Subsequent hurricanes and wind-driven surges—and even over-toppings—have been managed through U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improvements to the system’s channels, gates and levees.

"We want to be ready for the heavy precipitation from Irma," says Col. Jason Kirk, Jacksonville District Commander, in a release Sept 6. "We anticipate direct rain over the lake could add a foot to the water level. We've seen basin runoff from past events cause the lake to rise three feet over the span of a month. We want to do all we can to ensure we have as much storage as possible for Irma.”

Today, the lake stage is 13.67 feet. The target flow for the Caloosahatchee Estuary is 4,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) as measured at Moore Haven Lock (S-77) located in the southwest part of the lake. The target flow for the St. Lucie Estuary is 1,800 cfs as measured at St. Lucie Lock (S-80) near Stuart. Additional runoff from rain in the St. Lucie basin could occasionally result in flows that exceed targets.

"We will only be able to release water for about three days at these rates," says Kirk. "As the storm gets closer, we'll have to close all the gates around the lake to reduce the risk from potential storm surge that may develop from high winds on the lake."