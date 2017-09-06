House Poised to Vote on $7.9B Post-Harvey Aid Bill

Moving quickly on the first major infusion of federal aid to storm-battered Texas, the House is scheduled to vote on Sept. 6 on a $7.9-billion emergency funding package, perhaps within days.

In a separate, but related, action, the U.S. Dept. of Transportation is providing $25 million to Texas for emergency road and bridge repairs in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The lion’s share of the House measure’s funds, $7.4 billion, will go to bolster the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s disaster relief fund.

The House bill’s remaining $450 million would to the Small Business Administration, for its disaster loan program.

The funding is identical to the amounts that President Trump requested on Sept. 1.

Moreover, the Federal Highway Administration on Aug. 29 said it would provide $25 million in emergency-relief aid to Texas, to open up closed highways and repair Harvey-damaged roads and bridges. The U.S. Dept. of Transportation said the funding release came “within an hour” of a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott [R]

Further, U.S. DOT Secretary Elaine Chao said that her department “will make available more than $100 million in financial support to meet the infrastructure needs of Texas and other affected states.”

In addition, staffers from FHWA’s Texas-Louisiana division will join the Texas DOT’s inspectors, as they check highway and bridge conditions. U.S. DOT also said FHWA can shift personnel from other divisions to Texas if needed.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-N.J.), who released the bill on Sept. 3, said in a statement, “These funds will be used to continue life-saving response and recovery missions, help start housing repair, and provide speedy and low-interest loans to businesses and homeowners to start the rebuilding process—and ultimately, give hope to all those affected and help them get back on their feet.”

Frelinghuysen added, “These funds are needed, and they are needed now. I expect the House to move rapidly to approve this assistance.

In early August, weeks before Harvey hit, FEMA projected its disaster relief fund would have a balance of just $1.5 billion by Sept. 30.

FEMA reported that as of Sept. 4, more than 180,000 Harvey survivors were approved for more than $148 million in aid from the agency.

Further federal funds beyond that total are likely in weeks and months to come, as officials calculate damage assessments.

Frelinghuysen said, “It is clear that this recovery will be a long haul – and additional assistance will be necessary in the near future. My Committee will continue to keep close watch and will remain in contact with the Administration to ensure that funding is available for recovery both now and down the road.”

Story updated on Sept. 6 to note expected House vote on spending bill.