Congress Clears $15.3B Disaster-Relief Bill

A $15.3-billion emergency funding measure to help Texas recover from Hurricane Harvey and states expected to be affected by Hurricane Irma is headed to the White House for President Trump's signature.

Final congressional approval of the legislation came on Sept. 8, when the House passed it on a 316-90 vote. The measure, which the Senate had cleared one day earlier by an 80-17 vote, also raises the government's debt limit and has stopgap appropriations to keep federal agencies operating through Dec. 8.

In addition, the bill extends the federal flood insurance program through Dec. 8. [See bill summary here.]

Agencies' funding was due to lapse on Sept. 30, when fiscal year 2017 ends. The flood insurance program's authorization also was due to expire on Sept. 30.

The bill's disaster-relief aid includes $7.4 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund and the same amount for Dept. of Housing and Urban Development Dept. community development block grants. Infrastructure work is one of the eligible uses for the grants.

The measure also has $450 million for Small Business Administration disaster loans.

House Appropriations Committee Chairman Rodney Frelinghuysen said in a statement, "This legislation is the first step in what will be a long and difficult recovery from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma."

In a separate, but related, action, the U.S. Dept. of Transportation on Aug. 29 said it it is providing $25 million to Texas for emergency road and bridge repairs in the wake of Harvey. The funds come from the Federal Highway Administration's emergency-relief program.

U.S. DOT said the funding release came “within an hour” of a request from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott [R]

Further, U.S. DOT Secretary Elaine Chao said that her department “will make available more than $100 million in financial support to meet the infrastructure needs of Texas and other affected states.”

In addition, staffers from FHWA’s Texas-Louisiana division will join the Texas DOT’s inspectors, as they check highway and bridge conditions. U.S. DOT also said FHWA can shift personnel from other divisions to Texas if needed.

Story updated on Sept. 8 with House passage of legislation.