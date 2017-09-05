Artificial Intelligence Advances to Improve Construction

Graphics Processing Units are playing a key role in attacking some of society’s toughest problems, like diagnosing and treating diseases, and powering simulations for breakthroughs in scientific discoveries. Sophisticated GPUs deliver the horsepower behind deep learning, a system for artificial intelligence programming modeled after the human brain.

With deep learning, computers learn from experience — the same way people do. In the past two years, deep learning has contributed to more progress in healthcare, agriculture, automobiles, and cyber security than earlier technologies had in the previous decade.

As deep learning solutions have come into reality, the number of problems we now can imagine solving with the use of artificial intelligence has exploded. The AI revolution is here, and even experts don’t know what that means beyond this: almost all industries, including construction, will be affected, the question is... how?

This past May, my company, NVIDIA, which makes GPUs that are used in millions of computing devices, workstations and datacenters serving all kinds of industries, presented our first-ever “NVIDIA Inception Awards” which are aimed at finding and rewarding startups that are making a difference using AI. Out of 600 companies, 14 finalists were chosen to pitch to a panel of judges that included our CEO, Jensen Huang, and leaders from Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Investments, Softbank Group Corp., and Microsoft. Winners and runners-up were chosen in three categories: Hottest Emerging, Most Disruptive, and Best Social Innovation. The runner up for Most Disruptive went to an AEC startup called Smartvid.io, which has created a software to inspect project photos and videos from construction sites to automatically detect safety risks. Think of it as a jobsite inspector who never sleeps.

Construction is the second largest industry in the world, and unfortunately one of the least safe, currently causing 20% of U.S. worker deaths, according to the United States Department of Labor. Construction companies and insurers send trained safety experts to inspect jobsites every day, but they’re expensive and there aren’t enough to go around, making it impossible for every site to get the attention it needs.

But every week, millions of pictures and videos are taken as documentation on projects worldwide. Smartvid.io has figured out how to mine that existing data, most of which sits idly in project management systems, to help solve the jobsite safety problem.

Smartvid.io takes advantage of one of the most successful applications of deep learning: computer vision, or technology that makes it possible for computers to “see” and recognize what’s in a picture. It’s both tireless and all-seeing, often surpassing human vision. Just as your phone can now identify faces in a picture, computer-vision engines can be trained to spot things that are missing, from a worker not wearing a hard hat or safety vest, to scaffolding or stairs that lack railings.

How does it do that? It’s not with algorithms written by programmers. Instead, Smartvid.io showed its AI engines hundreds of thousands of photos of construction sites that human inspectors determined as either safe or dangerous. The system then figured out for itself what it should look for to determine what constitutes “dangerous.” This is the magic: a deep-learning system can de-bug itself as it analyzes the data for the problem at hand.

Other areas based on AI that are developing quickly in the AEC space include deep learning-enabled generative design software, as well as de-noising of photorealistic renderings for accelerated design visualization of building interiors and exteriors. Probably more directly related to the construction industry is the progress being made with autonomous construction vehicles and heavy equipment. Leading manufacturers have demonstrated prototypes of self-driving dump trucks and front loaders. In the not too distant future, autonomous construction equipment, including bulldozers, graders and excavators, will be a common sight on jobsites around the world. AI is expected to continue making important contributions to safer construction environments.

AI solutions generally come in two shapes: fully autonomous tools, like self-driving vehicles or car-welding robots, and technology that complements human judgment to give us the insight we just don’t have time to find on our own. Our judges recognized Smartvid.io as a perfect example of the latter. It is right up the alley of deep learning technology that could greatly improve not only safety, but productivity and quality in construction worldwide. And while every industry has a stake in this unknown future, few industries are more important or have more potential to capitalize on deep learning than AEC.

Construction is a worldwide, multi-trillion dollar industry that’s projected to reach $10-trillion by 2020 according to market reports based on data released by the Construction Intelligence Center. As such, it’s a cornerstone that serves every other sector and has a major influence on the economy, the environment, and our quality of life. Its scale makes its decisions uniquely powerful: even a tiny change can have a big impact on society, for better or worse. It’s also an industry that stands to benefit hugely from deep learning-driven technology. Deep learning can undoubtedly improve many areas of construction, but construction managers will need to educate themselves about the ability of technology to fix deficiencies we’ve come to accept as given—such as that of construction being inherently unsafe.

The tech world is looking to construction professionals — architects, engineers, contractors, and the readers of ENR — to not only keep informed about new technology, but to use leading-edge solutions to tackle intractable problems.

The arrival of deep learning has made many technologist dreams become a reality. The Inception Awards saw those visions come to practical life; as our CEO told contestants at the closing event, “We are genuinely touched by the work you do.” And we can’t wait to see what AEC does next—after all, we all live in a world that architects, engineers, and contractors create.

-- Andrew Rink leads AEC Industry Marketing Strategy at NVIDIA, whose products power everything from workstations for designing buildings, to self-driving cars, to cutting-edge health care research. The company believes construction is among the top global industries that will reap benefits from the AI.