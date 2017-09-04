EnvironmentInformation technologyRisk
Before and After Harvey, as Seen in Satellite Images

Scale of damage to the Texas coastline where hurricane made landfall plainly visible

September 4, 2017
Pam Radtke Russell and Jeff Rubenstone
While the full damage from Hurricane Harvey on the Texas coast have yet to be tabulated, the immediate effects can be seen in these aerial images from Neapmap. 

The company, which produces high-resolution satellite imagery for construction and engineering firms as well as governments and utilities, conducted a flyover of Rockport and Ingleside, Texas, north of Corpus Christi on Aug. 31, where Hurricane Harvey had made landfall only four days earlier. 

A selection of images from that flyover are presented here in contrast with the same locations as seen in October, 2016.

