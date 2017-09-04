Natural Disasters
Hurricane Harvey Damage Revealed in Aerial Photos
Coastal communities hard hit by the storm show aftermath of floodwaters and high winds
September 4, 2017
No Comments
Nearmap, which produces high-resolution satellite imagery for construction and engineering firms, governments and utilities, conducted a flyover of Rockport and Ingleside, Texas, north of Corpus Christi on Aug. 31. This is the area where Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Aug. 27.
These images capture some of the devastation from Hurricane Harvey’s winds to commercial corridors, residential areas, a local airport and a water-treatment facility.
