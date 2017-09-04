EnvironmentInformation technologyRisk
Hurricane Harvey Damage Revealed in Aerial Photos

Coastal communities hard hit by the storm show aftermath of floodwaters and high winds

September 4, 2017
Pam Radtke Russell
KEYWORDS Houston Floods / Hurricane Harvey / natural disaster / Texas Flooding
Nearmap, which produces high-resolution satellite imagery for construction and engineering firms, governments and utilities, conducted a flyover of Rockport and Ingleside, Texas, north of Corpus Christi on Aug. 31. This is the area where Hurricane Harvey made landfall on Aug. 27.

These images capture some of the devastation from Hurricane Harvey’s winds to commercial corridors, residential areas, a local airport and a water-treatment facility.

Pamela-russell

Senior Editor Pam Radtke Russell is a New Orleans-based journalist with more than a decade covering energy and environmental issues for ENR, CQ Roll Call in Washington D.C. and the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. She was part of the Times-Picayune team that worked from Baton Rouge after Hurricane Katrina and was awarded two Pulitzer Prizes for journalism in 2006 for public service and breaking news.

