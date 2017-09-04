Duke Cancels Nuclear Plants, Promises $6 Billion in Investments

Duke Energy is officially pulling the plug on proposed nuclear plants in Florida and North Carolina following the cancel l ation of one under-construction nuclear plant in South Carolina, and the rising costs of another in Georgia. Instead, in Florida, the company says it will invest $6 billion in solar power and grid upgrades.

Duke said it was canceling the Lee nuclear project in North Carolina because of the bankruptcy of Westinghouse Electric. “Most notably, risks and uncertainties to initiating construction on the Lee Nuclear project have become too great and cancellation of the project is the best option for customers,” the company said in a news release.

Duke had obtained construction and operating licenses (COL) to build two AP1000 units each at the North Carolina and Florida sites. The construction of that technology, however, is under a dark cloud after cost overruns at the Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia and V.C. Summer plant in South Carolina helped cause the bankruptcy of Westinghouse Electric Company, which took over the under-construction projects from CB&I in 2015.

"This settlement allows us to move forward to create a smarter energy future for our customers and communities," said Harry Sideris, Duke Energy state president – Florida in a statement. "It resolves the future of the Levy Nuclear Project and reinforces our commitment to building cost-effective solar in Florida. It also makes smart investments that will offer customers more information, choices and control of their energy needs while also providing greater reliability."

As part of an agreement with Florida regulators and consumer groups, Duke’s subsidiary in Florida will invest almost $6 billion over four years in grid modernization, 700-MW of solar, smart meters and electric vehicle stations.

The agreement calls for Duke to absorb the remaining $150 million in remaining costs for the Levy Nuclear Project. Customers have already paid $800 million for preliminary planning and regulatory work on the plant, originally proposed by Duke’s predecessor, Progress Energy. In 2009, Progress entered into an engineering, procurement and construction agreement with The Shaw Group to build the plant on a greenfield site in Levy County, Fla. Construction never started, and in 2013, Duke, which by then had taken over Progress, cancelled construction plans, though it did secure a COL from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in October 2016.

The company says it will begin construction on its sixth Florida solar plant in Hamilton County early in 2018. The project will have 300,000 solar panels and produce 75 MW of solar energy.

In North Carolina, Duke received a COL for its proposed Lee nuclear generating station in December 2016. It has asked regulators to recover the $541 million it spent on regulatory work for the plant. If approved, Duke’s costs in North Carolina, including coal ash management and power plant improvements, would result in a 16.7% increase on residential monthly bills. NC Warn, an environmental and consumer group, has pledged to fight the rate increase.