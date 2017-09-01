Denver’s BCER Acquires Lighting Design Firm SSG

Denver-based MEP engineering, technology and life safety firm BCER has acquired SSG MEP, an engineering firm that provides electrical and lighting design services.

SSG MEP president and founder Sandra Scanlon launched the electrical engineering firm 20 years ago to provide electrical, lighting and low-voltage systems design for medical, municipal, educational, commercial and transit facilities; highways and streetscapes.

Scanlon will now serve as associate principal and head of BCER’s electrical engineering team. SSG MEP employees will join the BCER team at the company’s Arvada, Colo., headquarters and operate under the BCER name.

Together, BCER and SSG will employ more than 100 people and serve over 500 clients.

“The addition of SSG will enhance our electrical engineering capabilities, expand our team of lighting experts, bolster our lighting design studio and strengthen BCER’s work in the transportation sector, while also introducing new energy and diversity to the BCER family,” said Steve Rondinelli, CEO of BCER.

“I have had the pleasure of working alongside BCER on various projects throughout my career and look forward to being a part of this talented and well-respected team,” said Scanlon.

BCER offers a full range of engineering services to transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, health care and government market sectors.