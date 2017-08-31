Andrea Rutledge Named New CMAA Leader

After a three-month nationwide search, Andrea S. Rutledge was chosen as the new leader for the Construction Management Association of America.

The McLean, Va.-based organization will officially name Rutledge as association’s president and chief executive at CMAA's National Conference & Trade Show in Washington, DC in October, the organization announced in an Aug. 31 press release.

Rutledge will replace Bruce D’Agostino, who announced in May that he would retire after his successor was chosen.

For the last decade, Rutledge served as executive director of the National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB), which is the agency authorized to accredit professional degree programs in architecture. Rutledge has also worked as the American Institute of Architects' managing director/alliances.

"This experience has made Ms. Rutledge thoroughly familiar with the design and construction industry, giving her a deep understanding of the importance of accredited education and professional certification,” CMAA Chair Stephen T. Ayers, said in a statement “That she holds the CAE – Certified Association Executive – reflects both her experience in association work and her commitment to certification."

Ayers also said, “We believe she is a strong communicator and a proven leader who will guide CMAA to even higher accomplishments in the future."

D’Agostino has led the CMAA since 1999 and has grown the association's membership from 700 to more than 16,000. D’Agostino fostered relationships between CMAA and its counterparts in Europe, Asia and Latin America. He also formed alliances with both the Construction Industry Institute and the Society of American Military Engineers, leading to the formal adoption of the Certified Construction Manager (CCM) becoming the industry's preferred credential.

“Bruce is leaving behind an extraordinary legacy of success in the industry and his accomplishments have exceeded expectations,” Ayers said in a May press release announcing D’Agostino's retirement. “While we are sad to see him go, the momentum he has created will leave a lasting impact and we wish him well now and into the future.”

Rutledge stepped down from the NAAB in July. A press release announcing her departure stated that she oversaw two Accreditation Review Conferences and the creation of an annual statistical reporting system during her tenure. It also noted that she helped develop "new tools to make candidacy for initial accreditation more focused on program development and the establishment of new training programs both for teams and programs in order to promote transparency, consistency, and understanding in the process. In addition, she established the NAAB as the Secretariat for the Canberra Accord and has worked with other, emerging accreditation systems as they seek to improve their practices."

NAAB President, Judith Kinnard, said in the statement, “The Board of Directors of the NAAB, together with her many friends in education and the profession, will miss her, and we wish her well as she engages the next chapter in her career.”