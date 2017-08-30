BuildingsRiskSafety Health

Tall-Buildings Group Probes Link Between Fire and Facades

August 30, 2017
KEYWORDS Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat / Facade / Grenfell Tower
The deadly June Grenfell Tower fire in London and other high-profile blazes involving building facades have spurred the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to research the link between fire spread and facades. The group established a working group with a $20,000 grant from Sun Hung Kai Properties to develop a database of high-rise fires and solutions.

