Denver Airport Terminal's $1.8B Upgrade Approved by City Council

August 30, 2017
In a 10-2 vote, the Denver City Council on Aug. 14 approved a $1.8-billion contract with a public-private partnership, led by Spain-based Ferrovial, to upgrade the terminal at Denver International Airport, despite opposition from several major airlines, which will pay higher airport fees. The P3 contract includes construction costs between $650 million and $775 million. Set to start next year, work will take four years to complete, followed by 30 years of terminal concession operations by Ferrovial, says an airport spokesperson.

