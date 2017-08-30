Transportation

Towering Icon Opens in NY, As $4B Hudson River Span is Completed

Tappan Zee Bridge replacement

$4B Hudson River span is renamed for former Gov. Mario Cuomo

PHOTO BY KEVIN P. COUGHLIN/OFFICE OF GOVERNOR ANDREW M. CUOMO

August 30, 2017
Half of the $4-billion Tappan Zee Bridge replacement, named for the late Gov. Mario Cuomo (D), opened to traffic on Aug. 24. Rockland County-bound traffic can use four lanes of the 3.1-mile cable-stayed span, while design-builders Tappan Zee Constructors continue work on its Westchester County-bound twin. Demolition of the old bridge’s landings is set for fall.

