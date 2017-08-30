Transportation

City Council Approves Ballot Language for Kansas City Airport Redesign

KCI design

The Kansas City Council will ask voters to approve a single-terminal KCI design.

DIAGRAM COURTESY OF BURNS & MCDONNELL

August 30, 2017
Jeff Yoders
KEYWORDS airport construction / Burns & McDonnell / Kansas City Airport
Reprints
No Comments

Kansas City voters will decide on Nov. 7 whether to approve the redesign of Kansas City International Airport.

Thanks to an Aug. 24 city council vote, the voters also will decide how to pay for it. At issue was the use of public or private money to finance demolition of the existing KCI terminals and the construction of a new single-terminal airport. The council had been divided over whether to ask the voters to approve the issuance of airport bonds, the most common method of public financing, or to allow the eventual winner of a competition to privately finance design and construction.

Bonds are usually the cheapest financing method for publicly owned infrastructure, such as an airport. However, polling in Kansas City has shown that voters don’t favor public bonds. The city is weighing four proposals to design and construct the new terminal, all of which are said to focus on private financing that could conceivably allow for faster and less expensive construction.

The council voted unanimously to leave the financing question up to the voters. The approved ballot language seeks voter support to allow the city to design and construct a new passenger terminal at KCI and demolish the existing ones, with all costs paid solely from money derived from the city’s airports and related facilities “and without the issuance of general airport revenue bonds unless such general airport revenues bonds have received prior voter approval.”

The voters can approve bonds in a election if necessary. Airport revenues come from passengers and other airport users, such as the city’s 1¢ sales tax on all items sold at KCI and other airport-owned facilities. Several airlines already have pledged money to a potential KCI modernization if the redesign is approved by voters this year.

Teams led by local engineering firm Burns & McDonnell, AECOM, Edgemoor Infrastructure and Real Estate, and Jones Lang LaSalle have all submitted proposals to design and construct a new KCI. The city council approved the ballot language on the last possible day to have it included on the Nov. 7 ballot. The city council will announce the winner of the competition for the KCI redesign on Aug. 31. The ballot language was approved before the design team was chosen.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Jeff Yoders

ENR Midwest Announces 2017 Best Project Winners

World’s Largest Data Center to Take Town From Copper Mining to Data Mining

Jeff-yoders
ENR Midwest Editor and Associate Technology Editor Jeff Yoders has been writing about design and construction innovations for 16 years. He is a two-time Jesse H. Neal award winner and multiple ASBPE winner for his tech coverage. Jeff previously launched Building Design + Construction's building information modeling blog and wrote a geographic information systems column at CE News. He also wrote about materials prices, construction procurement and estimation for MetalMiner.com. He lives in Chicago, the birthplace of the skyscraper, where the pace of innovation never leaves him without a story to chase.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article