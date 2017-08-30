Will Ex-US Congresswoman Lead Fed Transit Agency?

Drake

Thelma Drake, a former Republican U.S. congresswoman from Virginia and former Norfolk assistant public-works director, on Aug. 23 confirmed to Washington, D.C., broadcaster Martin Di Caro that she is a nominee for Federal Transit administrator, according to his tweet. Drake represented Virginia Beach and nearby areas in Congress, serving on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, among others. She also directed the state Dept. of Rail and Public Transportation. A U.S. Transportation Dept. spokesperson did not confirm the nomination.



Brampton, Ontario-based design firm exp Global has elevated Chief Operating Officer Mark Dvorak to the added role of president. He succeeds Vladimir Stritesky, who retired last month from that role and as co-CEO. Ivan Dvorak remains CEO. The firm ranks at No. 78 on ENR’s Top Global Design Firms list.



Rashod Johnson now is president and CEO and Cherryl Thomas is chief strategy officer of Ardmore Roderick, a Chicago design and construction-management firm formed last month, when Ardmore Associates and The Roderick Group merged. Johnson had led the latter firm, and Thomas was president and CEO of the former. She also was Chicago’s first woman building commissioner, Ardmore Roderick says. The company, with more than 150 employees, says it is one of the largest minority-owned firms in Chicago and one of the 20 largest engineering firms based in Illinois.



Turner Corp., New York City, has elevated Christa Andresky and Kyle Rooney to SVP. Andresky is the contractor’s chief accounting officer and leads its risk-management group. Based in Columbus, Rooney is general manager of the Ohio region.